HOMEWORK FOR THE PLAYERS?

QUESTION: Will the Cardinals send each player a workout regimen during this time off, like they do during the offseason? Or are the players left to their own discretion, especially since they might be relying on their own equipment?
GOOLD: They will all receive individualized plans and homework. Some players will be given things to continue working on their swings, their approach, whatever. Albert has been involved in that. Pitchers will be given a good feel for what they need to do. Coaches will be in touch. This was all plotted out over the weekend, with the help of the performance department, the medical staff, and much more.
Players will be in contact via video, apps, and much more so that they can check in, get an OK on what they're doing, test how they're responding to the assignments and so on and so on. The Cardinals are approaching this like the offseason -- with more info from the spring and more emphasis on pitchers maintaining their readiness, right around that 45-pitch mark, if possible.