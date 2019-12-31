HONORABLE MENTIONS

• Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt signed the biggest contract in team history, securing a spring-training extension of five years and $130 million that begins in 2020.
• The Illinois football team earned an appearance in the Redbox Bowl, the program’s first bowl game since 2014.
• Cardinal Ritter football team made national waves after STLHighschoolsports.com reporter David Kvidahl broke the news of the team having used an ineligible player and trying to hide it by issuing him a different jersey number.
• The Musial Awards debuted to a national CBS audience for the first time in the event’s history.
• The U.S. women’s national soccer team crushed New Zealand 5-0 during a friendly soccer match in May at Busch Stadium, an appetizer to a championship performance during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.