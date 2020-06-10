HONORING JAYBO

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Jay Bouwmeester being nominated for the Masterton Trophy?
JT: Well, he got my top vote for the Masterton, which I sent in earlier this week. (It's a separate ballot than the other NHL awards.) And you vote for 3 finalists, ranking them 1, 2, and 3.
I think he's very deserving. And irrespective of his life-threatening cardiac arrest in Anaheim. He was our St. Louis nominee last year as well. It would be a fitting cap to an outstanding career.
Follow-up: Do you think Jaybo will be voted into the Hall of Fame the first year he is eligible?
JT: I don't think first year. Or maybe not even second year. But I certainly think he's worthy of consideration. Did you watch the "History Made" director's cut show — I think it was the March Down Market episode. In it, the Keeper of the Cup — Philip Pritchard — told Bouwmeester he was one of only 29 players to win a Stanley Cup, a World Cup and an Olympic gold. I think he's Hall-worthy.
