QUESTION: When will Jose Oquendo get a chance for the Cardinals Hall of Fame? And, any chance of the Cardinals retiring No. 51?
COMMISH: Oquendo surely will be in the Cardinals' Hall of Fame, even if he is a wild-card ownership choice. They don't necessarily have to retire Willie McGee's No. 51, but I don't want to see anybody else wearing it.
Follow-up: Would the Cardinals offer David Freese a one-day retirement contract?
COMMISH: That would not surprise me in the least and I think it would be great.