Cardinals spring training

St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith (center) shares a laugh with third base coach Jose Oquendo (left) and instructor Willie McGee during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

QUESTION: When will Jose Oquendo get a chance for the Cardinals Hall of Fame? And, any chance of the Cardinals retiring No. 51?

COMMISH: Oquendo surely will be in the Cardinals' Hall of Fame, even if he is a wild-card ownership choice. They don't necessarily have to retire Willie McGee's No. 51, but I don't want to see anybody else wearing it.

Follow-up: Would the Cardinals offer David Freese a one-day retirement contract?

COMMISH: That would not surprise me in the least and I think it would be great.