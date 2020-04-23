HOOPS RECRUITING QUAGMIRE

QUESTION: With the caveat that Cuonzo Martin basically has offers out to every player in the transfer portal and we're all over-scrutinizing basketball recruiting because there aren't any other sports distractions … I still don't understand the Drew Buggs offer. Also, any chance Tray Jackson stays at Mizzou? Maybe re-recruiting him would be a better use of Martin's effort.
MATTER: I'd be surprised if Jackson returns to Mizzou. He's not been engaged with the team in their weekly meetings. He doesn't share much publicly, but there have been some reports linking him to Mississippi State. Not sure he's a great fit for Ben Howland's style of play, but otherwise his recruiting/transfer process has been strangely silent for a top-100 recruit.
As for Buggs, I think it makes a lot of sense for Martin to pursue a point guard. The last time I talked to Martin I didn't get the sense he's convinced Pinson is coming back. Until you know for sure you better find another ballhandler. Dru Smith can't play 40 minutes at the point for every game. At times in the second half of the season he was more effective off the ball with Pinson at the point. And as much as Smith fouls, you better have another ball-andler on the roster.
If Pinson returns AND Buggs comes to Mizzou, you’ve got an extra set of hands to run the point. That’s not a bad thing.
