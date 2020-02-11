HOPE FOR MIZZOU HOOPS?

COMMENT: Every time I'm about to give up on Mizzou basketball, I see something that makes me hopeful. They should have beaten Arkansas in regulation, but the fact that they hung tough and won in overtime made the game more enjoyable. What I saw from Xavier Pinson and Tray Jackson gives me hope. What do you think?
BENFRED: When Xavier Pinson plays well, Mizzou is much more fun to watch. He's made great strides since his freshman season, and if others had followed the same development arc, Mizzou would be in a much better spot this season.
I know he makes some mistakes, and there are games that have been as bad as his Arkansas game was good, but at this point I'm riding with him and letting him learn on the fly.
I've reached the same spot with Tray Jackson, though his conditioning has lagged this season, so he's hurt himself in that department.
But when you desperately need offense and the postseason chances are all but shot, better to play the young guys who are going to be keys moving forward. Pinson, especially and Jackson, hopefully, could be two of those players.
One more thing: Reed Nikko deserves a round of applause. He's gotten so much better. Imagine if Jeremiah Tilmon developed like that.