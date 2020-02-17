HOPE FOR THE FUTURE?
Friday workout in sunny Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (97) stretches before catching a bullpen session on Friday, Feb. 14,, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: In two years, the Cards will have millions off the books. Since they won't spend on free agents and won't trade prospects, how are they going to fill the third base, outfield and catcher positions?

GOOLD: Three of the Cardinals top position prospects play third base.

Their top prospect overall plays outfield.

The Cardinals have the top teenage catching prospect in baseball (Ivan Herrera, above) and Andrew Knizner is widely regarded as ready for the majors at some point in 2020.

Don't go too far into the red herring that they have millions coming off the roster in the next few years. I mean. unless you think they aren't going to sign Flaherty and Hudson and Hicks and ...

