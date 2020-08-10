You have permission to edit this article.
HOPEFUL ABOUT HITTING?

Cardinals play second game of opening weekend.

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (11) hits the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The game is the second of a shortened 60 game season due to COVID-19 concerns. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: In the small sample that you've seen this season for the Cards, did you feel like the hitting approach was any different from what was seen throughout last season? I realize that the sample size included bottom and top tier talent in opponents as well.

GOOLD: I cannot even remember. But thank you for the baseball question!

There were definitely elements of change that you could see. Paul DeJong was a definite example of the work he put in to change and the improvements he made. Matt Carpenter was a different hitter in "summer camp" and during spring, and there weren't many games for him to show how that was going to manifest into the season. Some hitters were about the same, plateauing, not advancing.

But there was overall as a group a better sense of identity than we saw at any point last season. They seemed better prepared to work counts, to extend counts, to bloat pitch counts. Tyler O'Neill showed how he was advancing as a hitter in attempts to control counts by being in better command of the strike zone.

So, yeah, I think overall there were signs of improvement, of difference -- but not enough to radically alter the results just yet and then the plug was pulled.

