QUESTION: Now that Sunny has his new contract, what are the team's realistic hopes for him in the coming seasons? Do the Blues view hims as a 3rd line C with upside or a legit top 6 player?
TOM T.: He could be a second-line center, but if he's on the wing, he's probably third line. You could play him higher from time to time if needed. But he's played his way off the fourth line. Much of it will depend on who else the Blues have. Right now, if everyone's healthy, it will be hard for him to break into the top two lines. But he has surprised us before.