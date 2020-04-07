HOPING FOR HOCKEY

QUESTION: Do you think the NHL will be back before the NBA and MLB if any of the leagues resume play this season? Or would they all return together?
BENFRED: Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported the NHL has discussed if it would be possible to play the remainder of the season in North Dakota. That's the latest I've read on that.
You can ask a lot of the same questions we've raised about the MLB in Arizona idea.
I would think that the more physical contact a sport has -- and hockey has the most -- the harder it's going to be to get going until there is a significant drop in cases, a vaccine, or some sort of proven therapeutic treatment that is approved by medical officials for large-scale use.
