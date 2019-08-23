Subscribe for 99¢
Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas pitches in the fourth inning during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: What would the Cardinals gladly take/hope for with Mikolas' starts from here on out?

BENFRED: They hope he pitches like the guy they gave four years and $68 million to this spring. That hope has not changed. The results have.

Mikolas is the kind of pitcher who can go a complete game if he's on, and get touched up if he's not. He doesn't have a lot of room for error between excellent and in trouble. Last season he was excellent. This season some regression was expected, but he's had more average (or worse) than excellent.