 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOPING FOR SPRING(ER)TIME
0 comments

HOPING FOR SPRING(ER)TIME

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Astros overcome adversity to come 1 win shy of World Series

Houston Astros George Springer walks back to the dugout after grounding out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in Game 7 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

QUESTION: Although I loved the fan with the bullhorn who heckled them in San Diego and join millions of other baseball fans with antipathy toward the Astros, I must admit I respected their effort in almost coming back from a 3-0 deficit. They must have really had an “us vs. the world” mentality. In that regard, is (George) Springer out of the Cards price range?

GOOLD: Don't know yet. The market is really uncertain at this point, and so is the asking price for a player like him. Does he want one year now so that he can re-enter the market a year later after the revenues have returned closer to normal? Does he want a chance to opt out at that point, and will that have to be a factor in every offer? Just a lot of unknowns. If he goes for the big, long, major deal, then yeah, probably so. But there won't be many teams eager to offer that up given the financial situation coming out of 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports