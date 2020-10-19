HOPING FOR SPRING(ER)TIME

QUESTION: Although I loved the fan with the bullhorn who heckled them in San Diego and join millions of other baseball fans with antipathy toward the Astros, I must admit I respected their effort in almost coming back from a 3-0 deficit. They must have really had an “us vs. the world” mentality. In that regard, is (George) Springer out of the Cards price range?
GOOLD: Don't know yet. The market is really uncertain at this point, and so is the asking price for a player like him. Does he want one year now so that he can re-enter the market a year later after the revenues have returned closer to normal? Does he want a chance to opt out at that point, and will that have to be a factor in every offer? Just a lot of unknowns. If he goes for the big, long, major deal, then yeah, probably so. But there won't be many teams eager to offer that up given the financial situation coming out of 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!