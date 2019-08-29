Subscribe for 99¢
Big 12 opening week has Oklahoma hosting Holgorsen return

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley watches quarterback Jalen Hurts during preseason drills. (AP Photo)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, ABC

Line: Oklahoma by 23

Quick Hit: It’s much-anticipated Sooners debut of former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will pretty much be a disappointment if he doesn’t win the Heisman Trophy AND become the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft, just like his two predecessors, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. It’s also Alex Grinch’s debut as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator, who gets to match wits against new Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen. Expect a lot of points and some early Heisman buzz for the newest Sooner.

Matter's Pick: Oklahoma 51, Houston 24