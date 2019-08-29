Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, ABC
Line: Oklahoma by 23
Quick Hit: It’s much-anticipated Sooners debut of former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will pretty much be a disappointment if he doesn’t win the Heisman Trophy AND become the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft, just like his two predecessors, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. It’s also Alex Grinch’s debut as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator, who gets to match wits against new Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen. Expect a lot of points and some early Heisman buzz for the newest Sooner.
Matter's Pick: Oklahoma 51, Houston 24