HOW ABOUT J.D. MARTINEZ HITTING BEHIND GOLDY?

QUESTION: Here's a splashy trade-deadline idea for the Cardinals: Go get J.D. Martinez to give Paul Goldschmidt some help!
BENFRED: That'd be a splash, certainly. He's only owed a prorated fraction of the remainder of his nearly $24 million this season, thanks to the prorated salary structure. But he's not only signed through 2021. He's on the hook through 2022, with a full $19.3 million owed in 2021 and 2022.
He can opt-out after the 2021 season if he likes, but why would he? He's been a below-average hitter this season, too, per his adjusted OPS. He's 33 now. The Cardinals need fewer age 30-plus players with cumbersome contracts, not more, in my opinion.
One more thing. The designated hitter is not guaranteed for 2021, and things could potentially revert back to normal until at least the next collective bargaining agreement -- if there isn't a strike. If the Cardinals make a trade-deadline deal for offense, and that would be celebrated, it would be nice if it was a longer-term solution with a younger player.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.