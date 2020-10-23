 Skip to main content
HOW ARE THE HOOPS NEW KIDS?
Hawaii guard Drew Buggs (1) flexes his muscles celebrating a basket against Davidson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic tournament, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Honolulu. Hawaii beat Davidson 79-71. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

QUESTION: Any news on how basketball recruits such as Ed Chang, Jordan Wilmore & Drew Buggs are looking in practice?

MATTER: Of the three newcomers Buggs will have the greatest impact this season. If he doesn't start he'll have a chance to play starter's minutes and handle the bulk of the ball-handling, which should free up Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson to play off the ball and focus more on scoring. Cuonzo Martin and the veteran players have been impressed by the transfer’s instant impact on the backcourt. He’ll be leader on this team, even as a newcomer.

I'm not sure Chang will play serious minutes this year. Same for Wilmore. He's the obvious backup candidate behind Tilmon because of his height, but Mitchell Smith can play the five position and I suspect he'll be the first big man off the bench to replace Tilmon in rotations.

