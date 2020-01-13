HOW ARENADO'S OPT-OUT CLAUSE WORKS

QUESTION: How would Arenado giving up his opt-out work? I read there has to be some type of compensation. Also, why would Arenado ever agree to that when he specifically negotiated for it in his original contract?
GOOLD: There doesn't have to be any compensation if he doesn't want any. He has the leverage. He can ask for what he wants to drop the opt-out. It's just part of his contract that would have to be renegotiated -- like an option or a bonus or a moving cost or a trade bonus, whatever.
So, the team interested in him would ask for a window with the player. The Rockies can grant that or not. If they grant it, then the interested team would go to Arenado and say what do we need to do to get you out of the opt-out. He could say I'd like more money, I'd like a larger salary, or I'd like the Trans-Am from "Smokey and The Bandit, Part II not Part I, Part II."
And then they come to an agreement, and off they both go. Or, he declines to get rid of his opt-out or the team never gets a chance to talk to him, and then there's a leap on both ends. It comes down to two questions:
• How badly does he want out of Colorado?
• How badly does a team want to get him out of Colorado?
It's just like any other negotiation in that regard.