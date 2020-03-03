HOW BAD ARE BACK WOES FOR CARPENTER?

Q: How concerning is it that Matt Carpenter worked all offseason to build strength to help with his play, and he’s already having more back problems?
BENFRED: A bout of Carpenter back tightness is just a sign of spring training at this point. Not much to sweat. He’s already back from it. He’s learned to be cautious about it instead of trying to push through it. He’s had it before good seasons. Carpenter didn’t table some of his weight training last offseason to spare his back. That was in order to help take stress off his shoulder. These are the ups and downs you go through as a 34-year-old veteran, and the kind of risks the Cardinals embraced when they gave Carpenter a significant extension despite his lack of leverage in that discussion.