HOW BAD ARE BACK WOES FOR CARPENTER?
HOW BAD ARE BACK WOES FOR CARPENTER?

Matt Carpenter

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter retreats  to first base on a fly out by Dexter Fowler in the first inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium on Monday, May 7, 2018, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

Q: How concerning is it that Matt Carpenter worked all offseason to build strength to help with his play, and he’s already having more back problems?

BENFRED: A bout of Carpenter back tightness is just a sign of spring training at this point. Not much to sweat. He’s already back from it. He’s learned to be cautious about it instead of trying to push through it. He’s had it before good seasons. Carpenter didn’t table some of his weight training last offseason to spare his back. That was in order to help take stress off his shoulder. These are the ups and downs you go through as a 34-year-old veteran, and the kind of risks the Cardinals embraced when they gave Carpenter a significant extension despite his lack of leverage in that discussion.



