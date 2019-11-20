QUESTION: What's the feared prognosis of Tarasenko's shoulder? Will it be recurring?
JT: The most interesting thing that Tarasenko said when we talked to him after the Minnesota/western Canada trip was that it wasn't the same type of injury this time. The inference I took from that is that this one wasn't as serious as the last surgery — which was said by the Blues to be a total reconstruct. We'll see.
Follow-up: You think Tarasenko will be back early? What’s your gut?
JT: He came back early last time. But even then it was about 5 full months. Also, if they can wait until the playoffs, assuming the Blues make the playoffs, there are no cap ramifications in terms of any players they might sign in his absence.