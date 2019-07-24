QUESTION: Does anyone know the extent of RoR cracked rib during the playoffs? He didn't score for awhile, but, they kept it quiet. Its assumed that it was lightly cracked.
TOM T.: I talked to him at Busch Stadium when they brought the Cup there and he said the severity of the rib injury was exaggerated, that it only affected him for a few games. But certainly if you look at how he did on faceoffs in the Dallas series, it would seem something was wrong. When I spoke to him the night they won the Western Conference final, it was clear he had padding on on the right side of his rib cage. Among the things you can count on hockey players for is acknowledging an injury and then minimizing the severity of it. There were still two tendons holding it in place! Of course I could play!