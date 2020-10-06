HOW BAD WAS THE NL CENTRAL?

QUESTION: What does it say about the Central division teams in each league that they all got bounced in the first round? Other than they were not that good to begin with?
COMMISH: Here's the major reason all those Central Division teams were in the playoffs: The Pittsburgh Pirates, easily the worst last-place team in any of the six divisions. Everybody in both National League and American League Central Divisions played the Pirates, whether it was 10 times, six times, four times or three. There were a lot of wins to be had there. So, no, the Central teams weren't all that good.
