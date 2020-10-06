 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOW BAD WAS THE NL CENTRAL?
0 comments

HOW BAD WAS THE NL CENTRAL?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Pirates in the field

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier (26) makes the catch on a fly ball by Chicago Cubs' Cameron Maybin as he collides with left fielder Jared Oliva to end a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The Pirates won 7-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

QUESTION: What does it say about the Central division teams in each league that they all got bounced in the first round? Other than they were not that good to begin with?

COMMISH: Here's the major reason all those Central Division teams were in the playoffs: The Pittsburgh Pirates, easily the worst last-place team in any of the six divisions. Everybody in both National League and American League Central Divisions played the Pirates, whether it was 10 times, six times, four times or three. There were a lot of wins to be had there. So, no, the Central teams weren't all that good.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports