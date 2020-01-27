HOW BADLY DID CARDS WANT TO SIGN OZUNA?

QUESTION: I'm confused about Ozuna signing with the Braves, as the Cards had said they were open to bringing him back. One year for $18 million was only 200K more than what the Cards had already offered. Looks like the Cards decided early on not to bring Ozuna back, regardless of the cost and length of contract. If so, why not just say that? Did they just want the draft pick? Why would they mislead the fans?
COMMISH: The confusion here is that the Cardinals had to offer $17.8 million as a qualifier in order to get the draft pick. When Ozuna not surprisingly declined that offer, hoping he would get a multi-year offer somewhere, that doesn't mean the Cardinals offered that same number again. More like $15 or $16 million for one year, I would guess. So it was not a $200,000 difference.
They never said they didn't want Ozuna, but they wanted him on their terms and that didn't include more than one year or as much as the Braves offered. Their posture all along this offseason was that until Ozuna was signed by somebody, he still was in the picture. But they clearly didn't pursue him relentlessly.
The Cardinals wanted to get a better read on their young players.