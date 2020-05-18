HOW BIG IS THE PAY CUT? WHY IS IT A SALARY CAP?

QUESTION: How much money do the players stand to lose with the revenue sharing vs. being paid based on contract and games played? And why does sharing portend a salary cap?
GOOLD: Doing the precise math on it would be tricky because we're operating without the most important part of it -- the size of the pie. There has been some suggestion from MLB that owners would lose 70 percent of their revenue because they would sell zero tickets to a season without fans. Do you want to take them at their word -- just for the use of this example? We could soften it a bit and go with an even 50 percent.
Right now, players are paid per game. Period. That is true in 2019 and that was true in 2010 and it's now true in 2020 -- based on the agreement from March.
If MLB plays a 82-game season (one that, by one day, would be half of the original schedule), then a player is looking at a 50-percent pay cut. A player who makes $10-million for 2020, would thus make $5 million for 2020.
It's possible that if the ticket revenue is, again, say 50 percent of the revenue, then the player is looking at another cut of that much, or slightly less. Now all of sudden, a player who expected to make $10 million in 2020 is making 70-75 less while playing 50 percent as much. That's a hard ask, especially when owners are asking the players to share in the risk of limited revenue after years of not allowing them to benefit from rising revenue.
How is this a salary cap? It is, period. If a team is told that players receive 50 percent of the revenue at minimum, there is no reason for teams to offer them more. They're not charities. They're hurting for revenue, too. And so while it's not a salary cap in name, it will be one in practice. And players know that.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.