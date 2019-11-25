QUESTION: Max Scherzer and David Price are names that often get thrown around as "misses" by the Cardinals' front office. But in looking at the current MLB prospect rankings, how big of a miss was not stepping up for Cuban outfielder Luis Robert -- based on overall investment, which was minimal compared to a Scherzer/Price?
GOOLD: How big of a miss? Less than Scherzer. More than Price. That's it.
The Cardinals are not thrilled that they missed on Robert, not at all. They didn't engage in Scherzer. They thought they signed Price, and then heard that Boston was going to trump anything they offered.
So, the frustration is perhaps highest when it comes to Robert. Keep in mind the commitment that required went beyond the bonus total. They would have had to pay the dollar-for-dollar tax on the overage, as the White Sox did.