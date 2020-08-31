HOW CAN CARDS GENERATE SOME OFFENSE?

QUESTION: Based on the pitiful 2020 offense, what can the Cardinals do to generate more runs? Do they need to change the top of the lineup? Why wouldn't they trade? Our lineup usually features our three outfielders batting 7th, 8th and 9th. NEVER seen that before!
COMMISH: The Cardinals think Tommy Edman could be the short-term answer in the outfield for this season, but they're going to have to do something about the outfield next year. The offense is bad, so far, no question. The season, however, is only half over, which is different than the normal deadline when the deadline comes at the two-thirds point. A lot of ball ahead yet.
I thought Wong would be the answer at leadoff and he still may be, but not much happening there lately. Maybe Edman first and Wong farther down in the order, trading places with Fowler, who has been productive lately.
Follow-up: Considering how many Cards hitters are struggling, is the hitting coach in any jeopardy?
COMMISH: Yes, Jeff Albert's job would be in jeopardy if this doesn't straighten out.
Follow-up: Any chance Cards would be interested in Joey Gallo? He would look good in the cleanup spot..
COMMISH: You never say no to a chance to acquire a star player of Gallo's stature. But you would be adding quite a few strikeouts to a club that already does enough of that.
