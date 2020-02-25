HOW CAN CARDS IMPROVE WITHOUT ADDING A BIG BAT?
HOW CAN CARDS IMPROVE WITHOUT ADDING A BIG BAT?

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader strikes out and strands a runner in the Sept. 28 game against the Cubs at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: The Cards' strong suit is the depth and quality of their pitching.  Can they ride it to the World Series without the addition of another big bat? Is that the calculation?

BENFRED: Yes to the first part. Nothing new there.

As for the second, here's what the Cardinals will say: We have to find out if we have that big bat waiting to break out with more playing time, and we have time to make moves during the season if we find we need one.

The Cardinals like to remind us time and time again during spring training that the team and lineup that starts the season is not necessarily the one that ends it.

That claim means less when you go multiple seasons without significantly reinforcing the team at the trade deadline, though, doesn't it?

