HOW CAN THE CARDINALS REPEAT?

QUESTION: For the Cards to defend their NL Central title in 2020, what are the top three things that have to “break in the Cards favor” during the season?
GOOLD: 1. Health for the rotation, first and foremost. Especially at the front end of the rotation, and this is already being tested with the delay to Mikolas' throwing. Health for the starters is essential to contending.
2. Some return to form offensively, and for that to be Matt Carpenter it would be ideal for the team and its offense, whether he takes over at cleanup or leadoff or somewhere else. Carpenter being Carpenter again would be a booster rocket for the Cardinals.
3. A reliever a la Gallegos emerges to bring balance to the force out there. Doesn't have to be the closer, just some added stability out there to bridge the lead and be a constant in a volatile spot.