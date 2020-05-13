HOW CLOSE WAS LOVE TO MAKING THE STARTING 5?
0 comments

HOW CLOSE WAS LOVE TO MAKING THE STARTING 5?

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
200314_c5QF BBB_RADFORD-414

CBC's Caleb Love hits a one handed jumper late in the fourth quarter during a Class 5 quarterfinal boys basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. CBC defeated Francis Howell 62-53. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

QUESTION: If the season isn’t canceled and Caleb Love wins state with CBC, would that have pushed him onto the first team?

KVIDAHL: C. Love is up next. He's the first All-American selection in the area since Tatum in 2016. Liddell and Courtney Ramey were not bestowed those honors (though they both went back to back at state so there's that).

Caleb was the best player in town this year (as he was selected as the All-Metro player of the year) and had he had the chance to play at state and CBC won the championship that eluded it last year it would have been hard to keep him off the first team. As it is he's the first person to lead CBC to consecutive semifinals since 1958-60.

I believe the Cadets were the favorites to win Class 5 this year but I also think Chaminade would have made the championship game interesting. The Red Devils had a good senior group, good size and some elite young talent. I don't know if they take down CBC for the first time in five tries but it would have been fun to watch.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports