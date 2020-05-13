HOW CLOSE WAS LOVE TO MAKING THE STARTING 5?

QUESTION: If the season isn’t canceled and Caleb Love wins state with CBC, would that have pushed him onto the first team?
KVIDAHL: C. Love is up next. He's the first All-American selection in the area since Tatum in 2016. Liddell and Courtney Ramey were not bestowed those honors (though they both went back to back at state so there's that).
Caleb was the best player in town this year (as he was selected as the All-Metro player of the year) and had he had the chance to play at state and CBC won the championship that eluded it last year it would have been hard to keep him off the first team. As it is he's the first person to lead CBC to consecutive semifinals since 1958-60.
I believe the Cadets were the favorites to win Class 5 this year but I also think Chaminade would have made the championship game interesting. The Red Devils had a good senior group, good size and some elite young talent. I don't know if they take down CBC for the first time in five tries but it would have been fun to watch.
