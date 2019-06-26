QUESTION: Is Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. disconnected from the team's struggles?
BENFRED: In short, no. I've often been struck by the detailed perspective Mr. DeWitt can offer on, for example, prospects that the general Cardinals fan would not be able to pick out of a lineup. Whether it's a minor leaguer on a hot streak, or the tone of media coverage surrounding the team, the conversations I've had with him - including recent conversations - show he's very much in tune with what's taking place on all levels of his team.
If anything, I think a case could be made that the disconnect, if there is one, is between the Cardinals and their fans when it comes to how the team is viewed.
The fans see the Cardinals as the team that plays a 162-game schedule and does or does not make the postseason.
The Cardinals see the MLB team as the face of a body of work that includes a lot of things: player development, minor league teams, overseas academies, the business side, Ballpark Village and a bunch of other elements.
It has surprised me that Mr. DeWitt has not demanded more as the Cardinals' hold on the division has loosened and slipped away. But disconnected is not the term I would use.