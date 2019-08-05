QUESTION: How could a team with this offense potentially let Marcell Ozuna walk away this winter? Bader and O'Neill sharing outfield playing time won't be much of an answer.
COMMISH: I do not think they can afford to let Ozuna walk. Unless he chooses to. People rail about the Cardinals not acquiring a starting pitcher. That department is an issue, but the offense has been more inconsistent. I see Ozuna just a hair off with his timing now. But Carpenter and Molina must regain theirs or this offense may not be good enough.