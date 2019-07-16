QUESTION: Scale of 1-10, how likely is an MLB labor stoppage in the next few years? Also, how damaging to the league would a lockout be?
BENFRED: I was labeled an alarmist for writing about it earlier this year, but I do think it's a realistic possibility as the new collective bargaining agreement is worked out toward its expiration date after the 2021 season. While it's good both sides are talking early, it does not seem like the sides are all that close.
The sharp decline of the advantage of free agency is, to me, one of the most compelling topics. Players cannot fight for bad-money contracts. They have to fight for more money for younger players, since the game is valuing younger players and writing off older ones. Free agency should arrive sooner. That's what players should fight for, because the numbers the front offices use prove that.
How damaging would a lockout be? Devastating. Baseball has a hard enough time appealing to fans, and a standoff between rich players and richer owners is a bad look for the Average Joes.