HOW DEWITT DEFINES 'PROFITABLE'

QUESTION: What's your take on Bill DeWitt's comment that owning a baseball franchise isn't profitable? I'm thinking about the TV money they receive and I'm looking at the BPV construction and I'm concluding it must be profitable in some ways.
GORDO: Baseball generates a ton of money. Revenues have soared the last 20 years. Nobody denies that. Mr. Bill's argument is that the team takes much of its positive cash flow and reinvests it in the stadium, team operations and related businesses.
While the franchise's value has increased ten-fold on his watch, DeWitt can only monetize that by borrowing against the increased equity or by selling the franchise for a huge profit.
Many other owners have also expanded the business scope of their ballclub, so the baseball business has become far more complicated. Identifying "baseball-related income" isn't easy. The owners' definition would vary dramatically from the players' definition and that is one huge reason why the two sides have so much trouble in negotiations.
Follow-up: How disingenuous was DeWitt when claiming that baseball isn’t very profitable, when the value of his franchise has increased from $150 million to $2.2 billion? No wonder the players don’t trust these ultra-rich and arrogant owners.
GORDO: Like I said, you can only monetize franchise appreciation by borrowing against it or by selling it. Forbes estimated the team's operating income last season at $72 million on $383 million in total revenue. That's pretty good. I once termed the team "wildly profitable" and DeWitt disagreed.
Yes, some of that cash flow goes to pay down debt and some goes into reinvestment. But did many people buy his "not very profitable" agrument? Not really, although I'm sure there are many industries where you could get an even higher rate of return if you had that sort of capital to invest.
