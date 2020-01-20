HOW DID ARENADO BECOME SUCH A BIG STORY HERE?

QUESTION: Why do you think there was so much made of that possible Arenado trade? The Cardinals FO is historically an organization of clandestine practice, so when something big like that comes out so prominently in the media, there's usually some teeth to it (read: Goldy last year, Stanton the year before, the Price/Heyward chases). Did a false rumor just take off? Did the Cardinals make a genuine effort but find Colorado's asking price absurd and are now trying to curb expectations?
COMMISH: It became such a big story because there are so many more "experts" in the media with each passing season, what with blogs and Twitter and other social media.
There has been interest in Arenado from the Cardinals. But there has been no match because the Rockies want prospects and not payroll exchange. The Cardinals were not going to take on $35 million and have $2 million going out.
Follow-up: While I don't foresee an Arenado trade in the coming weeks, if the Cardinals were to trade for him at the All-Star break, Colorado's asking price would come down a little, correct?
COMMISH: It depends on what the interest level is. Some teams might be more desperate than others, which might ramp up the ask.