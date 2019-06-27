QUESTION: The Blues were at the salary cap last year, right? Now people are saying that they are $17 million under. Am I missing some high-paid player that is not coming back, or was last year's payroll not at the cap?
JT: No you're not missing anything. But you have 9 RFA's that have been tendered (7 of whom figure to be on the team next year, or at least seriously competing for roster spots). They were under contract this past-completed season and taking up cap space, and now they're not — so they will soak up some of the cap space when they sign their qualifying offers.
If you re-sign unrestricted free agents Maroon and Gunnarsson, that will take up some space. Or maybe you sign an outside free agent. When all is said and done, the Blues will be at or near the cap again.