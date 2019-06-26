QUESTION: You have said the Cardinals have "allowed their firm grip on the NL Central to slip away." How?
BENFRED: The Cardinals allowed it by underestimating their competition in the division, underestimating the construction of a team they felt could compete for the division, and perhaps most importantly, underdelivering on the kind of in-season adjustments and moves that could have transitioned a team that was going to miss the postseason into one that could make a postseason run. I'd add they have hurt themselves by adopting an outlook that focuses on how close they are to the new division leaders instead of one that focuses on how much ground they have surrendered.
Let's go back ot the past offseason. The Cardinals made a massive splash with the Paul Goldschmidt trade. I loved it. then they signed Andrew Miller. I liked it. Then, after talking about adding a left-handed hitter who could do damage, they traded for Drew Robinson and tried to present him as a difference-maker. I did not get it. Then nothing else happened. A case could be made that another starter was needed, but the Cadinals liked their depth. That depth started to erode as Carlos Martinez was hurt. There have been more losses since due to injury and underperformance, and nothing else has happened. As you say, hindsight is easy and I'll acknowledge that. But I do think the past three seasons suggest the cardinals have a tendency to leave too much up to chance when constructing a team and not acting quickly enough when that team needs to be strengthened. Especially in a division this competitive.