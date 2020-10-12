HOW DID THE CARDINALS MISS ON AROZARENA?

QUESTION: Remember how irritated Cards fans were when the team failed to sign Cuban prospect (Luis) Robert? Turns out there was another Cuban they undervalued and traded away. That pitcher better be the next Steve Carlton.
COMMISH: I assume you're referring to Randy Arozarena, who has been a breakout performer this postseason. I don't understand why he got so little chance to play last year when he was here. He made two starts right away in August and then barely played the rest of the season. I know the Cardinals didn't see him as a center fielder, and Tampa Bay doesn't either. In fact, he wasn't in the outfield at all on Sunday as he served as the DH. However, his bat certainly plays as a corner outfielder. Matthew Liberatore is an excellent prospect, so the final verdict on this trade isn't in yet. But so far, big advantage Tampa Bay.
