QUESTION: Looking back, Over 4 playoff series do you think the Blues got more or less of the controversial calls or no-calls from the refs.
I think about 40% went their way. Wasn't Marchand trying to hit other players knees in final round?
TOM T.: I think they mostly evened out, though something like the hand pass against San Jose is hard to cancel out because of it's over-sized impact. You'd need a bunch of calls going the other way to balance a call that leads to an overtime game-winning goal. Even the Bozak trip against Boston -- if you think it was a trip -- didn't end the game. In the grand scale, more calls may have gone against the Blues, but I'd say it was easily within one standard deviation (for the math majors out there) so well within the world of a random distribution. The Blues did a good job of overcoming the hard breaks handed to them.