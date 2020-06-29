HOW DO THE 2020 HIGH SCHOOL PICKS RATE?

QUESTION: How do this year's top high school draft picks compare with other recent high school picks, as of the time of their respective drafts? How many of this year's picks will crack the organizational top 20 the next time it is updated?
GOOLD: I'm not sure I entirely understand the first part of the question — like, how does Jordan Walker (the first pick this year, shown above) compare to Delvin Perez or Nolan Gorman or Jack Flaherty or Nick Plummer, all previous HS picks in the first round? That's a good question. Walker has more familiarity and production at the higher levels of amateur competition than Perez or Plummer, and is closer to Gorman when it comes to tools, upside power, and also the amount of experience he has playing. Good comparison there. The left-right hot corner combo, really.
This won't come as any surprise to you, but Flaherty was the most polished of that group mentioned. He had a feel for pitching, four pitches, and obvious athleticism that was going to allow for advancement as he got experience.
Second-rounder Masyn Winn, like Walker, has experience at high levels of competition, and was recruited by Stanford and played for Team USA. And then third-rounder Tink Hence has great experience pitching for Arkansas Sticks, and has a high ceiling.
I think what really stands out from this draft class is the spectrum — early picks with high floors and high ceilings, middle picks with a broader bandwidth of outcomes, two college pitchers who fit a profile the Cardinals have made the most of, and then a slugger with a chance. It's got all the elements the Cardinals have sprinkled into recent drafts, but condensed into one short draft.
Walker, Winn, and Hence are all likely to crack a Top 30. Ian Bedell and Levi Prater could get in the conversation, too. Walker and Winn could find their way into the organizational Top 10 it looks like. Especially as a handful of those players currently ranked there graduate.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.