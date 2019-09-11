QUESTION: My take on Petro: At some point, the Blues are going to have make decisions on some veteran players. Brayden Schenn comes to mind. It's doubtful they'll keep Jake Allen past this season if Binnington continues to play well. But if Alex is playing at a Norris caliber level, the Blues you have to buck up to sign him.
ANSWER: Thanks for your input. On Allen, I think it takes more than just another good season by Binnington to make Allen expendable. The Blues have to have a backup in mind. Maybe it's Husso _ this is a huge year for him.