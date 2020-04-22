HOW DO THE BLUES STAY IN SKATING SHAPE?

QUESTION: Assuming there's nowhere for the Blues players to skate these days, so what kind of workouts can be used for that part of their conditioning?
JT: I think many are rollerblading. Blais told me last week that he and Dunn rollerblade in Forest Park. (They live in the Central West End.) Colton Parayko mentioned on a Blues Happy Hour videoconference Monday that he had just purchased some rollerblades. They will at least use some of the same muscles.
And if there is a return to hockey this season, players aren't just going to jump into games. They will have a couple, three weeks of practice on the ice as a team before that. And perhaps some small group skating as well.
Here's a pertinent observation from Wayne Gretzky, who told NBC Sports Network of a conversation he had with Alex Ovechkin about conditioning during a layoff:
"For me, I always tried to do the closest thing to playing hockey. I probably would have found a pair of Rollerblades, or inline skates, and I would've been skating around flat property around the neighborhood as much as I can. Because your hands and your shot and stickhandling, that's never going to go away, but one of the things you lose quickly, if you're not skating every day, is that skating stride.
"So if I was a player of today's generation and we were locked out, I would try to find places to rollerblade as much as possible."
