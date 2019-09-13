Pat Maroon signed a free-agent deal with Tampa Bay last month, but of the 23 Blues who appeared in the playoffs last season, he’s the only departure. So for those prospects in San Antonio, how do you make this roster? Easier said than done barring injury. But injuries are a part of hockey, and at any given time in a season, it’s safe to assume the Blues might be down a man or two.
That’s where forwards Jordan Kyrou and Klim Kostin could step in, or defensemen Niko Mikkola and Mitch Reinke. Those four look like they’re next in line to make a roster push, with Kyrou getting a taste of the NHL last season (16 games). Don’t forget about Jordan Nolan as a potential call-up player. He has played in 375 NHL games — 14 for the Blues last season.