HOW DO YOU RATE RICK ANKIEL?

QUESTION: In retrospect, what are your thoughts on Rick Ankiel's career?
COMMISH: Ankiel could have been a great perhaps but he will always have the fact that he joined Babe Ruth as the only player to have a double-digit win season as a pitcher and have double digits in homers as a player in another season. Of course, Ruth has some multiples involved.
