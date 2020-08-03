You have permission to edit this article.
HOW DO YOU RATE RICK ANKIEL?

Rick Ankiel

Rick Ankiel returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run homer in the seventh inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium on Aug. 9, 2007. Chris Lee | Post-Dispatch

QUESTION: In retrospect, what are your thoughts on Rick Ankiel's career?

COMMISH: Ankiel could have been a great perhaps but he will always have the fact that he joined Babe Ruth as the only player to have a double-digit win season as a pitcher and have double digits in homers as a player in another season. Of course, Ruth has some multiples involved.

