You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOW DOES A PRESS BOX WORK IN THE BUBBLE?
0 comments

HOW DOES A PRESS BOX WORK IN THE BUBBLE?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Pucks and masks prevalent as 24 NHL teams open training camp

A journalist has his temperature checked prior to entering Rogers Arena to attend the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey training camp, in Vancouver, Monday, July 13, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

QUESTION: Where are you sitting in Rogers Arena to watch the games? I would imagine they don’t have everyone sitting in the press box. Also where are the extra players sitting? Are they in a box or do they have to watch from the team lounge? I think they should space all the extras around the rink to bang on the glass

JT: Actually, we're a little lower than press box level. And that's a good thing, since the Rogers Place press box is one of the higher ones in the league. I don't want to say it's in the club seat area; it may be just an area where they've set up temporary tables behind the last row of seats in this part of the stadium. For Blues games here in the regular season, I'm usually near center ice. I'm down at one end here in the bubble. On Sunday, I was down in the end where the Blues and Binnnington were on defense twice.

Yeah, that would be fun if the extras were down banging on the glass. But the extras are up at press box level. Each team has its own suite or lounge area if you will.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports