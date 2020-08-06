HOW DOES A PRESS BOX WORK IN THE BUBBLE?

QUESTION: Where are you sitting in Rogers Arena to watch the games? I would imagine they don’t have everyone sitting in the press box. Also where are the extra players sitting? Are they in a box or do they have to watch from the team lounge? I think they should space all the extras around the rink to bang on the glass
JT: Actually, we're a little lower than press box level. And that's a good thing, since the Rogers Place press box is one of the higher ones in the league. I don't want to say it's in the club seat area; it may be just an area where they've set up temporary tables behind the last row of seats in this part of the stadium. For Blues games here in the regular season, I'm usually near center ice. I'm down at one end here in the bubble. On Sunday, I was down in the end where the Blues and Binnnington were on defense twice.
Yeah, that would be fun if the extras were down banging on the glass. But the extras are up at press box level. Each team has its own suite or lounge area if you will.
