QUESTION: How can Bill DeWitt Jr. justify an extension for John Mozeliak with some of the free-agent and extension decisions the front office has made under his watch? To recap: Mike Leake, Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Brett Cecil, Luke Gregerson, etc.
BENFRED: Here's the best analogy I can come up with:
As a long-term president of baseball operations with a wide range of responsibilities that span every rung of the organization, Mozeliak's job is to oversee a bunch of buckets. The free agency bucket has been leaking lately, for sure. Big time. The Carpenter extension looks like it could put a hole in the extension bucket, though the Cardinals have made some wise ones as well (see Wong, Kolten). Other buckets include player development, draft, overseas development, and a bunch of other stuff many fans probably don't care much about. DeWitt sees a room full of buckets, not the one leaking one, or two.
If you've heard DeWitt discuss his team, you know he prefers the long-range view. So, let's look at that view.
Mozeliak became the GM of the team before the 2008 season. Since then, the Cardinals rank third in baseball and second in the National League in regular-season wins (1,076). They are tied with the Yankees for third-best in postseason wins (35).
Under Mozeliak's tenure of GM and now president of baseball operations, the Cardinals have won a World Series, played in two, and have five first-place finishes in the division, the latest coming this season, which ended in the NLCS, against the team that won the World Series.
DeWitt wants sustained success and annual relevancy. Mozeliak has provided that better than pretty much any other GM or president of baseball operations out there. Hence, the extension.