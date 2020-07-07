HOW DOES MANFRED STILL HAVE A JOB?

QUESTION: How does MLB commissioner Rob Manfred still have a job?
BENFRED: His inability to keep from doing and saying things that make him look like an out-of-touch, egotistical leader really is appalling.
His conduct during negotiations was frustrating. His comments about guaranteeing a season, then saying there might not be one were unnecessarily reckless. His more recent comments about never planning on having longer than a 60-game season regardless of negotiations and the report of him coming after Rizzo for the Nationals' GM comments about testing are just embarrassing, and perhaps worse -- I wonder if they will show up in that grievance the players could bring against the owners.
I don't know how the owners rely on him for the next CBA negotiations.
I don't think they should.
