HOW DOES MANFRED STILL HAVE A JOB?

Manfred and DeWitt

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and St. Louis Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: How does MLB commissioner Rob Manfred still have a job?

BENFRED: His inability to keep from doing and saying things that make him look like an out-of-touch, egotistical leader really is appalling.

His conduct during negotiations was frustrating. His comments about guaranteeing a season, then saying there might not be one were unnecessarily reckless. His more recent comments about never planning on having longer than a 60-game season regardless of negotiations and the report of him coming after Rizzo for the Nationals' GM comments about testing are just embarrassing, and perhaps worse -- I wonder if they will show up in that grievance the players could bring against the owners.

I don't know how the owners rely on him for the next CBA negotiations.

I don't think they should.

