QUESTION: Munoz is hitting .350 in games where he starts, yet the guy's got barely over 100 ABs on a team that has struggled for offense for most of the season. Why do you think Shildt has been so reluctant to turn to Munoz so far, and do you think he will finally get some more playing time, perhaps even in the outfield once Carpenter returns?
COMMISH: I think he would continue to get time in the infield, either at second or at third. The outfield is pretty crowded already and will be more congested when Ozuna comes back. But it is incumbent on manager Shildt to play Munoz more _ somewhere. He is aware of that, of course.
FOLLOW-UP: So many state how Munoz has to play over Carpenter.......and Munoz is coming off his best game of the season.....but prior to that his OPS was below average for an MLB player and barely better than Carpenter. He led the team in errors last year. I like that he hits for average, and this team desperately needs a couple of guys to do that, but somebody still has to drive him in as long as most of his hits remain singles.
COMMISH: This falls into the "what have done for me lately?" category. Munoz had a big game. He has value. I do not know if he is a regular but he should play more than he's been playing. But I'm not ready to put Carpenter into the dumpster just yet.