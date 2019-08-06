QUESTION: Is Cardinals ownership happy with this team's performance? Money is good, but the team's performance is not up to standards, and has not been for some time now.
BENFRED: Actions speak louder than words. Ownership could have dictated the direction at the trade deadline, demanding the Cardinals make moves to improve their chances of making a run into the postseason and beyond. Didn't happen. Ownership could spend more to make sure the Cardinals are in on the best free agents, not the best non-elite ones. Has not happened.
Some of the teams ahead of the Cardinals tanked. Some of the teams ahead of the Cardinals spend more than the Cardinals. The Cardinals seem caught between wanting to catch up, and wanting to point to their past success as proof they will be successful again in the future.
That word, success, also seems to be a floating concept. It was competing for World Series championships. Then it was making the postseason. Then it was consecutive winning seasons. If ownership is losing sleep over a lowering bar, there aren't many signs.
Follow-up: Local media often praises DeWitt’s baseball acumen. This season really seems to cast some doubts on that. Couple that with how long they stayed with Matheny and you start to wonder if the organization has lost its fastball from the top down.
BENFRED: I think I've said this before, but I'll repeat it again here: Nothing about the Cardinals' slide has surprised me more than DeWitt's rationalization of it at every turn. I figured he would be mad by now. Sick of it. Ready to retake what was lost. No sign of that at the deadline.