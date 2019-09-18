QUESTION: How do you feel about the new Centene Center? The facility is not quite done yet, but seems like this may be another great way to draw in free agents to STL. Not to mention, our AAA club will benefit greatly as they draw kids from out of state.
TOM T.: Centene is a very good place, though I've got to say right now, it's far colder than the IceZone ever was. It's a nice place and will be even nicer when the construction is finished and everything is in place. The players like the fact that with two rinks connected by a hallway, when the ice gets too chewed up on one rink, they can just walk over and keep practicing on a fresh sheet of ice that's 100 feet away. Before, they'd have to wait 15 minutes for the ice to be resurfaced.
Its biggest impact will be on youth hockey. More chances for more kids, and it will mean less practices having to be held at bizarre times. Also, if Lindenwood is able to go NCAA Division I in men's hockey, that will be a big gain since it will give more chances for local kids to play at a higher level.
Armstrong said he thought it would help with free agents. I'm more inclined to say it won't hurt, that someone wouldn't look at it and say, "No thanks." Ultimately though, money and the quality of the team will make the decision for most free agents.