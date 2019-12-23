HOW DOES THE CLUB REALLY FEEL ABOUT CARP'S CONTRACT?

QUESTION: What is the Cardinals' "real" sentiment toward the Carpenter extension? I'm familiar with the public pronouncements of being fully committed to him and hoping he has a bounce-back year, but what's their real feeling?
GOOLD: That they took advantage of an opportunity at the time and made a decision that made sense to them in the moment, and that they acted six months before they had to. That's the real sentiment. I've found that baseball executives don't mourn the eggs that made their omelet too often.