QUESTION: Tom - If the Blues return largely the same team, what's the best-case scenario for improving the power play?
TOM T.: Fresh ideas but also a fresh mindset from the current players will make it better. There are a limited number of strategies for the power play, but the Blues have to have confidence to implement the one they choose and make good passes and shoot the puck. They just have to stop being so tentative. As they season went on, it looked like it was always going to be someone else's responsibility to score. If Savard can give them confidence to keep trying when they fail, they'll get better.