COMMENT/QUESTION: Now we know why "Mo" — and not those of us who complain about him in chats — is the person who should be running the Cardinals. My Q: Who are the three starting pitchers for the first round of the playoffs?
COMMISH: Flaherty will pitch the first game -- unless he is needed to pitch a clincher this Sunday. I see Hudson as No. 2 and I haven't decided between Waino and Mikolas for No. 3 yet, with Mikolas' resurgence. I will say Mikolas at No. 3 because that is the order in which those four have been pitching lately, excluding Wacha, who will not be in the rotation.