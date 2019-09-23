Subscribe for 99¢
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches in the fourth inning during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COMMENT/QUESTION: Now we know why "Mo" — and not those of us who complain about him in chats — is the person who should be running the Cardinals. My Q: Who are the three starting pitchers for the first round of the playoffs?

COMMISH: Flaherty will pitch the first game -- unless he is needed to pitch a clincher this Sunday. I see Hudson as No. 2 and I haven't decided between Waino and Mikolas for No. 3 yet, with Mikolas' resurgence. I will say Mikolas at No. 3 because that is the order in which those four have been pitching lately, excluding Wacha, who will not be in the rotation.